Nanded: NHM Employees Await Two Months' Salaries, Warn Of Statewide Agitation | Representative Image

Nanded: Thousands of employees working under the National Health Mission (NHM) across Maharashtra are facing salary delays and have warned of a statewide agitation if their pending payments are not released soon.

According to employee representatives, 17,144 NHM officers and staff have not received their honorarium for March, while 22,808 employees are yet to receive their April payments. The delay has caused financial difficulties for many families.

Employees said they are struggling to meet household expenses, children's education costs and other daily needs. They claimed that salary claims have already been submitted, but payments are yet to be credited.

At present, salaries of NHM employees in 34 districts are processed through the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) system. The payments are handled through the state treasury office in Mumbai, which employees say often results in delays.

The employees' association has demanded that salary disbursement be shifted to the respective district treasury offices. According to the association, this would help ensure timely payment of salaries.

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Employee representatives said staff members in 17 districts were affected by salary delays in March, while employees in 22 districts faced similar issues in April.

State president of the association, Sanjay Deshmukh, said salaries are currently disbursed through the state-level e-Sparsh system. He claimed that technical issues in the system have led to delays in releasing honorariums.

Deshmukh urged the government to transfer the salary disbursement process to district treasury offices and release the pending payments at the earliest. He warned that employees may launch a statewide agitation if the issue remains unresolved.