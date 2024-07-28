Nanded News: 13 Stolen Bikes Seized; NWMC Announces Amnesty Scheme on Tax Outstanding Fines | FP Photo

The Biloli Police in Nanded on Saturday arrested a man and seized 13 stolen bikes from him, of which two bikes are with the Telangana state passing.

Police said, a resident Madhav Irwant Kauthekar (30) lodged a complaint with the Biloli police station that his bike parked in front of his house was stone on July 15. The police immediately started the investigation and found a youth named Shubham Yashwant Kamble (20) had stone the bike. The police arrested him and during interrogation, he confessed that he had stolen Kauthekar’s and several other bikes. The police have seized 13 stolen bikes from.

NWMC Announces Amnesty Scheme on Tax Outstanding Fines

The Nanded Wahela Municipal Corporation (NWMC) administrator Dr Maheshkumar Doiphode has announced an 80 per cent waiver on the fine of the outstanding property tax.

Dr Doiphode has implemented various schemes to increase the revenue of the corporation. Several people had outstanding property and water taxes. The administration has planned to recover 100 percent property and water taxes from the residents. Rigorous recovery drives have been implemented. Similarly amnesty schemes are also introduced for the residents willing to pay the outstanding taxes.

Dr Doiphode giving relaxation to the taxpayers, has announced to give 80 percent concession on the fines of the outstanding taxes to the residents so that maximum people should come forward to pay the taxes. He appealed to the residents to take advantage of this scheme.