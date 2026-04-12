Nanded Murder Twist: Shiv Sena Leader Sonu Kalyankar Killed In Plot Allegedly Hatched By Ex-Girlfriend’s Mother | (Representational Image)

Nanded: The murder of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Sonu Kalyankar has taken a major turn, with police revealing that the crime was allegedly planned by the mother of his former girlfriend.

Kalyankar (35) was stabbed to death on April 6 in the Srinagar area of Nanded while returning home from a morning walk around 5 am. Four assailants attacked him with sharp weapons, killing him on the spot.

Police said that during the investigation, a personal rivalry linked to a past relationship emerged as the motive. Around 10 to 12 years ago, Kalyankar was in a relationship with the sister of Golu Mangnale. Her family had opposed the relationship and later arranged her marriage elsewhere. Kalyankar had moved on and started a new life.

However, the girl’s family allegedly continued to hold a grudge against him. In 2021, her brother Sonu Mangnale had allegedly opened fire on Kalyankar, though he survived that attack.

Police said the long-standing enmity eventually led to the हत्या. During questioning of the arrested accused, it was revealed that the woman’s mother, Indubai Mangnale, allegedly plotted the killing and hired contract killers.

The police have arrested four suspects — Rohit Lot, Piyush Shinde, Ankush Gandhanwad, and Madhu Jogdand — in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway to establish the full conspiracy and sequence of events.