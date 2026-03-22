Nanded: Indian Railways To Connect Five Sikh Takhts Through Single Rail Route | Representative Image

Nanded: The Indian Railways will directly link five important Takhts of the Sikh community, including Amritsar (Akal Takht), Anandpur Sahib (Takht Shri Kesgadh Sahib), Patna (Takht Shri Patna Sahib), and Nanded (Takht Shri Huzur Sahib), through a single railway route.

Sachkhand Gurudwara Board administrator Vijay Satbir Singh said it was a long-standing demand of the Sikh community to connect all major pilgrimage sites through a single railway route.

Devotees had been demanding this for several years. He said the Indian Railways has sanctioned the Talwandi Sabo railway link, paving the way to connect the five Takhts. He added that Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh had recently announced this at a meeting in Bhatinda, bringing joy to thousands of devotees.

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At present, devotees have to travel by road after alighting at Bhatinda or Raman Mandi railway stations to visit Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo). After the completion of the railway link, devotees will be able to pay obeisance at all five Takhts through a single railway route. This will be convenient for devotees, especially senior citizens, women, and children. It is also expected to boost religious tourism in Nanded.

Singh said, “After the completion of the link, Takht Shri Damdama Sahib will be linked to the four other Takhts in the country through the railway line. It will enhance religious and regional connectivity. We thank Ravneet Singh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking this decision.”