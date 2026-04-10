Nanded Gangwar: Absconding Criminal 'Shahrukh Kabutar' Active On Instagram Amid Search Operation | Representative Image/ Pixabay

The question of law and order has once again surfaced in Nanded city after a series of gang wars began last week. Two hardcore criminals were murdered on the road, while one was killed in a hospital. After this incident, two more murders were committed within 48 hours. Terror and panic have gripped the entire city after five murders in just three days. This has raised serious concerns over the functioning of the police department.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a massive manhunt for the absconding gangsters. One of these gangsters, Shaikh Shahrukh alias ‘Shahrukh Kabutar’, has evaded the police and is at large. However, he has reportedly been active on social media. According to information, he posted some stories on his Instagram account on Tuesday; one was for his mother and another for his lover.

Last Friday night, the Anil Punjabi and Sai Lala gangs confronted each other. Arijeet Singh Chavan of the Sai Lala gang and Mohd Arbaz of the same gang died on the spot, while Syed Awaiz of the Sai Lala gang was killed in a hospital. Arijeet’s brother, Pradeep Chavan, had stabbed him in the hospital.

In this incident, Shahrukh Kabutar was also injured and has been absconding since then. The police have been searching for him for the past four days, but in vain. While absconding, he remained active on social media. He posted on Instagram, appealing that his mother be supported as she is very worried. He also assured his mother that he would return and asked her not to cry.