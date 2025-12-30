Nanded: Five Injured As Jeep Crashes Into Three Motorcycles On Highway

43 Devotees Return Safely To Jalgaon After Ayodhya Highway Accident | Representational Image

Nanded: A jeep returning from Tirupati with devotees from Jalna district rammed into three motorcycles near Vaka Phata in Martala area of Nanded district.

In all, five persons riding the motorcycles were seriously injured in the accident. The incident occurred on December 29 at around 2 pm, and the injured have been admitted to a hospital in Nanded.

According to details, the jeep (MH12 EX 2754) was returning from Tirupati with devotees to Wakolni (Badnapur, Jalna). At Vaka Phata on the Nanded–Hyderabad Highway, the driver lost control of the vehicle and dashed into three motorcycles (MH22 K 9346, MH26 C 1468, and MH26 M 3819).

The injured have been identified as Mujahid Gulam Muzir Shaikh (22) and Afjan Baloddin Shaikh (30), both residents of Rehmatnagar, Nanded; Hanumant Manikrao Revapwar (45) and Shankar Bhumanna Bondalwad (both from Deglur); and Avinash Sheshrao Kamble (35), a resident of Kharab Khandgaon, Mukheda.

All the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.