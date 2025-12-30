 Nanded: Five Injured As Jeep Crashes Into Three Motorcycles On Highway
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNanded: Five Injured As Jeep Crashes Into Three Motorcycles On Highway

Nanded: Five Injured As Jeep Crashes Into Three Motorcycles On Highway

The injured have been identified as Mujahid Gulam Muzir Shaikh (22) and Afjan Baloddin Shaikh (30), both residents of Rehmatnagar, Nanded; Hanumant Manikrao Revapwar (45) and Shankar Bhumanna Bondalwad (both from Deglur); and Avinash Sheshrao Kamble (35), a resident of Kharab Khandgaon, Mukheda

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
43 Devotees Return Safely To Jalgaon After Ayodhya Highway Accident | Representational Image

Nanded: A jeep returning from Tirupati with devotees from Jalna district rammed into three motorcycles near Vaka Phata in Martala area of Nanded district.

In all, five persons riding the motorcycles were seriously injured in the accident. The incident occurred on December 29 at around 2 pm, and the injured have been admitted to a hospital in Nanded.

Read Also
New Year To Bring Much-Needed Respite For Punekars As Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro, Mumbai-Pune...
article-image

According to details, the jeep (MH12 EX 2754) was returning from Tirupati with devotees to Wakolni (Badnapur, Jalna). At Vaka Phata on the Nanded–Hyderabad Highway, the driver lost control of the vehicle and dashed into three motorcycles (MH22 K 9346, MH26 C 1468, and MH26 M 3819).

The injured have been identified as Mujahid Gulam Muzir Shaikh (22) and Afjan Baloddin Shaikh (30), both residents of Rehmatnagar, Nanded; Hanumant Manikrao Revapwar (45) and Shankar Bhumanna Bondalwad (both from Deglur); and Avinash Sheshrao Kamble (35), a resident of Kharab Khandgaon, Mukheda.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Dadar Police Register Case Over Alleged ₹15.88 Lakh Fraud At Noble Plus Pharmacy
Mumbai News: Dadar Police Register Case Over Alleged ₹15.88 Lakh Fraud At Noble Plus Pharmacy
‘Could Create Hostage-Like Situation’: IKEA Navi Mumbai Under Scanner After Shopper Spots Open Knife On Shelf; Police Responds | VIDEO
‘Could Create Hostage-Like Situation’: IKEA Navi Mumbai Under Scanner After Shopper Spots Open Knife On Shelf; Police Responds | VIDEO
IND Vs NZ ODI Series 2026: RoKo To Return, Shreyas Ruled Out, Rest For Hardik & Bumrah - Probable India Squad For Home Series Against Kiwis
IND Vs NZ ODI Series 2026: RoKo To Return, Shreyas Ruled Out, Rest For Hardik & Bumrah - Probable India Squad For Home Series Against Kiwis
Mammootty Visits Mohanlal's Kochi Residence After His Mother's Death, Kamal Haasan Offers Condolences: 'Only You Can Console Yourself'
Mammootty Visits Mohanlal's Kochi Residence After His Mother's Death, Kamal Haasan Offers Condolences: 'Only You Can Console Yourself'
Read Also
Pune: BJP–Shiv Sena Alliance Collapses 2.5 Hours Before Nominations Deadline; Cracks Form In...
article-image

All the injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nanded: Five Injured As Jeep Crashes Into Three Motorcycles On Highway

Nanded: Five Injured As Jeep Crashes Into Three Motorcycles On Highway

Latur Civic Polls: BJP-NCP Alliance Collapses; Saffron Party To Contest All 70 Seats

Latur Civic Polls: BJP-NCP Alliance Collapses; Saffron Party To Contest All 70 Seats

Nashik: Padma Shri Subhash Sharma To Receive Goda Rashtrajeevan Award On Goda Jayanti

Nashik: Padma Shri Subhash Sharma To Receive Goda Rashtrajeevan Award On Goda Jayanti

Pune: BJP–Shiv Sena Alliance Collapses 2.5 Hours Before Nominations Deadline; Cracks Form In...

Pune: BJP–Shiv Sena Alliance Collapses 2.5 Hours Before Nominations Deadline; Cracks Form In...

Pune: Kothrud Residents Raise Local Issues Through Citizens’ Manifestos Ahead Of PMC Elections...

Pune: Kothrud Residents Raise Local Issues Through Citizens’ Manifestos Ahead Of PMC Elections...