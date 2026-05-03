Nanded Division Gets Boost With More South India Trains | File Pic (Representational Image)

Nanded: Special trains passing through the Nanded division of South Central Railway have been regularised, while new services have been introduced and the routes of some trains have been extended. Trains connecting Tirupati have now been regularised. The administration has stated that trains passing through Nanded and Jalna will benefit local passengers.

The weekly Nanded–Tiruchanur–Nanded train has been started on a regular basis following passenger demand. The special service has now been regularised, and the weekly express train will run every Saturday from May onwards. The train will halt at Nanded, Mukhed, Nizamabad, Warangal, Vijayawada, Nellore, and Renigunta stations.

The Jalna–Tiruchanur–Jalna weekly train has also been regularised. This train will run every Monday to Tiruchanur and return to Jalna on Tuesday. It will pass through Parbhani, Latur Road, Vikarabad, Guntur, and Renigunta stations.

Similarly, the existing Nanded–Raichur–Parbhani Express has now been extended up to Jalna. It will directly connect Parbhani, Selu, and Partur stations. The Parbhani–Nanded passenger train has now been cancelled.