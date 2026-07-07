Nanded Begins Special Tracking Of Pregnant Women To Curb Female Foeticide | Representative Image

Nanded: A special campaign launched by the Maharashtra government to curb social evils such as female foeticide and illegal sex determination is being implemented vigorously in Nanded district. Under the campaign, pregnant women whose first child is a daughter or who already have two daughters will be regularly monitored, or "tracked", until delivery. It has been nearly four months since the ambitious government initiative was launched in the district, and the Health Department is implementing it with utmost seriousness.

A key responsibility has been entrusted to ASHA and Anganwadi workers in both rural and urban areas to ensure the effective implementation of the campaign. Once registered, a pregnant woman will be monitored every month until delivery. Special attention will be given to her health, medical tests, antenatal care and any signs of concern. Particular vigilance will be maintained in the case of pregnant women whose families already have one or two daughters.

The Health Department believes that a serious social issue like female foeticide cannot be eradicated through legislation alone. It requires continuous grassroots monitoring, public awareness and the active participation of the healthcare system. With this objective, ASHA and Anganwadi workers have been instructed to maintain regular contact with pregnant women, monitor their health and report any suspicious circumstances to the concerned authorities.

The records, registration and examination procedures of all centres will be reviewed regularly. If any sonography centre or associated individual is found to be involved in suspicious activities, strict legal action will be initiated under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.