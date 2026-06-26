Nanded: Bank Sends Loan Recovery Notice Even After Farmer's Death By Suicide | File Photo

Nanded: Gunaji Pawar, a 39-year-old farmer from Yelegaon village in Ardhapur tehsil of Nanded district, died by suicide after consuming a poisonous substance, allegedly driven to despair by the burden of debt. His death has left his family devastated. In a particularly heart-wrenching turn of events, the bank sent a loan recovery notice even after his death. On seeing the notice, his four daughters burst into tears.

Pawar consumed poison on June 15 and died on June 18 while undergoing treatment. His death has deprived the family of its sole breadwinner, and the education of his four daughters is now in jeopardy. One daughter is studying in Class 11, while another is deaf and mute. His father is paralysed and has been bedridden for a long time.

Upon learning of the incident, Congress State President Harshwardhan Sapkal met the family to offer condolences and provide financial assistance. MP Ravindra Chavan and District Congress President Vitthal Pavde were also present.

The incident has once again highlighted the plight of farmers. Battling natural disasters, economic hardship and the burden of debt, Pawar ended his life, leaving his family's future shrouded in uncertainty.