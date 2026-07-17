Mysterious Noise Leaves Beed Residents Puzzled: 'Could Be Sonic Boom' | AI generated

Beed: Panic and curiosity gripped Beed city and nearby areas on Thursday after a sudden loud boom was heard across several parts of the city at 12.57pm, leaving residents anxious and searching for answers.

According to local residents, the sound was heard simultaneously in different parts of the city. However, the exact cause of the mysterious noise remains unknown, with no official confirmation from the authorities so far.

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Many people rushed out of their homes after hearing the loud sound. While some suspected it was an explosion, others speculated that it could have been caused by a military aircraft, a sonic boom or another technical phenomenon. None of these theories has been officially verified.

As discussions and speculation continue to circulate widely on social media, officials have urged the public not to believe or spread rumours until an official statement is issued by the administration or the concerned agencies.

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The unexplained incident has become the focus of public attention across Beed, with residents awaiting clarification from the authorities regarding the source of the mysterious boom.

When contacted, Beed District Disaster Management Officer Prashant Waghmare said there was no official record of any such incident. However, he said it could have been a sonic boom or a similar phenomenon. Waghmare also said there was no confirmation from higher authorities regarding any suspected earthquake and appealed to citizens not to panic.