Mutual Cases Filed In Goat Smuggling Dispute Near Samruddhi Highway Toll In Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: Both parties have filed mutual cases in the goat smuggling dispute near the toll booth on Samruddhi Highway near Igatpuri. In one complaint, it is alleged that Rs 80 thousand was extorted by demanding Rs 1 lakh, while in the other complaint, it is alleged that 270 goats and sheep were cruelly transported. In both these cases, cases have been registered at the Igatpuri police station, and further investigation is underway after recording the statements of both sides.

According to the complaint filed by the complainant Ayub Nathu Khan (age 34, resident of Asopa, Tal. Bhopalgad, Dist. Jodhpur, Rajasthan), his LP vehicle RJ 19 GG 1091 was stopped near the toll booth on Samruddhi Highway on 2 March 2026 at around 2 pm.

At that time, the suspected accused Dnyaneshwar Dhondisam Patil (resident of Shelar, Tal. Bhiwandi, Dist. Thane), Pradeep Suryabhan Upadhyay (resident of Bhandup, Mumbai) and Rahul Babulal Patil (resident of Vadavali, Ambivali West, Mumbai) demanded Rs 1 lakh to "release the goats' vehicle". When the complainant refused, he was beaten up, and it is alleged that a total of Rs 80 thousand was forcibly extracted from the drivers of the accompanying vehicles, Rs 40 thousand each.

In the second complaint, Dnyaneshwar Dhondisam Patil (age 51, agriculture, resident of Shelar, Tal. Bhiwandi, Dist. Thane) has filed a case against Ayub Nathu Khan (resident of Asopa, Tal. Bhopalgad, Dist. Jodhpur, Rajasthan) and Ayub Imam Din (resident of Chadi, Tal. Phalodi, Dist. Jodhpur, Rajasthan). According to the complaint, on March 2, 2026, between 3 and 3.30 pm, during an inspection at Samruddhi Toll Gate near Igatpuri, vehicles RJ 19 GG 1091 and RJ 19 GG 8317 were found transporting more than the permitted number of goats and sheep in a cruel manner. It is alleged that the Act against Cruel Trafficking of Animals has been violated.

Cases have been registered in both cases at the Igatpuri Police Station. Further legal action is underway after recording the statements of both sides.

Police have increased vigilance due to the increasing incidents of traffic checks and illegal traffic on the Samruddhi Highway. The investigation has become more complicated as both parties have levelled allegations against each other. Police have directed both sides to submit evidence.