'Muslims Not Allowed' Poster At Pune's Sinhagad Fort Goes Viral; Forest Department Removes It | Sourced

A poster at Pune's historic Sinhagad Fort has triggered outrage on social media after photographs of it went viral on Tuesday.

The poster, reportedly put up near the entrance to the fort, carried a message barring Muslims from entering the premises.

"This fort belongs to Hindus. Muslims are not allowed to enter," the message read.

Pictures of the poster spread across social media platforms, drawing criticism from many who questioned how such a notice had been displayed at a protected historic site.

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Following the controversy, officials from the Forest Department removed the poster.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Rajesh Ramaghare, Senior Police Inspector of Haveli Police Station, said, "As soon as we received the information, the Forest Department was informed, and its officials removed the poster. So far, we have not received any complaint regarding the poster. However, we are verifying the technical evidence, and appropriate action will be taken against the person who installed it."

Recently, the Forest Division temporarily closed the Sinhagad Ghat and fort area to tourists following the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) red alert warning for extremely heavy rainfall across Pune district.

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According to the Forest Department, the Sinhagad Ghat is a landslide-prone area, and continuous heavy rainfall could trigger landslides, falling rocks, uprooted trees, waterlogging, and other rain-related hazards. The temporary closure was imposed as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of tourists and local residents.

Following continuous rainfall, a landslide had also occurred at the main entrance of the Sinhagad Fort. This prompted the administration to temporarily close the fort to tourists and trekkers as a safety measure. Authorities said the closure was necessary due to the possibility of additional landslides following the persistent rain in the region.