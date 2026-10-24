Mundhwa Land Scam: Pune EOW Serves Notice To Parth Pawar To Record Statement | File Pic

Pune: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Pune Police has served a notice on Parth Pawar in connection with the alleged land scam involving a 40-acre plot in Mundhwa. The agency is preparing to record his statement as part of its ongoing investigation into the controversial land transaction.

According to sources, investigators are likely to question Pawar about his association and communication with other individuals named in the case, including Sheetal Tejwani and Digvijay Patil, as well as his knowledge of the land deal.

The case came to light following a transaction involving the sale of 40 acres of land in Mundhwa to Amadea Enterprises. According to the investigation, Sheetal Kishanchand Tejwani held a power of attorney on behalf of 272 landholders and used it to facilitate the sale of the property.

Digvijay Amarsingh Patil is a partner in Amadea Enterprises. Given Pawar's reported association with the company, investigators are seeking to establish the nature of the links between the individuals involved and their respective roles in the transaction.

The alleged non-payment of stamp duty amounting to approximately Rs21 crore is a key aspect of the investigation. The transaction had attracted scrutiny over alleged irregularities in official orders and the registration of documents related to the land sale.

Rs21 Crore Stamp Duty At Centre Of Probe

Suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yevale has been accused of issuing improper orders in connection with the land deal. Suspended sub-registrar Ravindra Balkrishna Taru has also been accused of irregularities relating to document registration and stamp duty.

The police have already filed a chargesheet against Tejwani and Patil in the case. The investigation is continuing to establish the role of each individual associated with the transaction.

The proposed recording of Pawar's statement is part of the effort to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the deal and determine the extent of involvement, if any, of other persons linked to it.