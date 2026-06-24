Mumbai Naka-Gadkari Chowk-Trimbak Naka Route To Become ‘Development Corridor’; Nashik Civic Body Accelerates Work For Kumbh Mela

Nashik Municipal Corporation | Sourced

Nashik: The Mumbai Naka-Gadkari Chowk-Trimbak Naka route, considered vital for the city's traffic, is being developed into a modern ‘development corridor'. In preparation for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027, the West Division of the Nashik Municipal Corporation has launched work on concrete roads, underground utilities, and storm-water drainage systems along this route on a war footing.

Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri stated, “The Mumbai Naka-Gadkari Chowk-Trimbak Naka route is a crucial arterial road for the city.

Priority has been given to equipping this route with all necessary amenities to ensure a convenient and safe journey for devotees arriving for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. Efforts are underway to complete the natural gas pipeline, stormwater drainage, and concrete road works on schedule.”

These development works are expected to transform this part of West Nashik into a modern, well-equipped area and strengthen the city's infrastructure ahead of the Kumbh Mela. The Municipal Corporation has appealed to citizens to exercise caution and adhere to traffic regulations, given that excavation work is currently in progress.

Various utility facilities are being installed concurrently along this 1.140-kilometre stretch.

Progress

- Work on laying a 500-metre natural gas pipeline by Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) is underway.

- Relocation of municipal electrical utilities and the installation of approximately 805 metres of optical fibre cables have been completed.

- Work on a 1.140-kilometre storm-water drainage line is proceeding rapidly to resolve water-logging issues during the monsoon.