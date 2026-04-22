Mumbai-Bound Lane On Mumbai–Pune Expressway Sees Hours-Long Traffic Jam Near Lonavala | WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai-Bound Lane On Mumbai–Pune Expressway Sees Hours-Long Traffic Jam Near Lonavala | Video Screengrab

Pune: Traffic on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway came to a complete halt near Lonavala on Wednesday, leaving commuters stuck for hours in a nearly 5-kilometre-long jam. Vehicles barely moved between the Lonavala entry and exit points, causing long delays and frustration among travellers.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Many commuters said they were stranded with no clear information about the cause of the congestion. Some reported waiting for hours with little movement. Tempers rose as the situation worsened throughout the day. The otherwise scenic stretch through the hills turned into a slow and stressful experience.

Officials said the traffic buildup is likely due to multiple ongoing factors. Work on the final phase of the “Missing Link” project is underway near Lonavala. This project is being handled by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. Authorities are carrying out last-stage work such as installing crash barriers and road signage. This has led to lane closures and temporary traffic blocks.

There have also been disruptions due to load testing of newly built bridges on the stretch. These tests involve heavy vehicles and can slow down regular traffic.

In addition, there is a rise in tourist and local traffic as the project nears completion.

“Missing Link” Opening Awaited

The “Missing Link” project is expected to be completed by 25th April and opened on 1st May, which is Maharashtra Day. Once opened, the new 13.3-kilometre bypass will help vehicles avoid the winding ghat section between Adoshi and Khandala. Officials say this will reduce travel time by up to 30 minutes and ease congestion near Lonavala.

For now, commuters have been advised to plan their travel carefully. Traffic is expected to remain heavy over the next few days due to ongoing work and scheduled traffic blocks. Authorities have also warned of additional temporary closures on 23rd and 24th April as final systems are installed.

The incident once again highlights the frequent traffic problems on one of India’s busiest highways, especially during peak travel periods and infrastructure upgrades.