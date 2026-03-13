MSRTC Bus Gutted In Fire During Refuelling At Latur's Nilanga Depot; Fuel Operator Critically Injured |VIDEO

MSRTC Bus Gutted In Fire During Refuelling At Latur's Nilanga Depot; Fuel Operator Critically Injured | Sourced

Latur: A major fire broke out at the Nilanga bus depot on Thursday evening after a bus belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation caught fire while being refuelled, leaving a fuel operator seriously injured and the vehicle completely destroyed.



The incident occurred around 8 pm at the bus stand in Nilanga when diesel was being filled into an ST bus at the depot’s fuel pump. According to preliminary reports, a sudden spark during the refuelling process is believed to have triggered the blaze. Within moments, the flames spread rapidly and engulfed the entire bus.



The fuel operator, identified as Baswaraj Mathpati, suffered severe burn injuries after being caught in the flames. He was immediately rushed to the Sub-District Hospital in Nilanga. Due to the seriousness of his condition, doctors later referred him to the district hospital in Latur for further treatment.

Watch Video:





Local corporator Ishwar Patil quickly alerted the fire brigade after learning about the incident. Firefighters rushed to the spot and launched an emergency operation to contain the blaze.



Officials said the situation was particularly dangerous as large quantities of diesel were stored nearby. Had the fire spread to the storage tanks, it could have resulted in a catastrophic explosion. However, the fire brigade managed to bring the flames under control in time, preventing a major disaster.



The bus was completely gutted in the fire, leaving behind only its skeletal frame and causing losses worth several lakh rupees to the transport corporation.



The incident also drew a large crowd at the bus stand as news spread, briefly creating tension in the area. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.