MSEDCL Sets 10-Day Deadline To Recover ₹682 Crore In Pune Zone; Officials Warned Of Action | MSEDCL, Pune

Pune: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has set a 10-day deadline to recover ₹682 crore in pending electricity dues in the Pune zone. MSEDCL Executive Director (Commercial) Dinesh Agarwal issued the direction during a review meeting on Saturday. He also warned officials that delays and missed targets would no longer be accepted.

The Pune zone had a recovery target of ₹1,254 crore, including current electricity bills for September. So far, officials have recovered ₹571 crore, leaving ₹682 crore to be collected by the end of September. Agarwal reviewed the recovery position, electricity losses and overall performance of the Pune zone at the Power House in Rasta Peth on Sep 19.

‘I want results,’ Agarwal tells officials

Agarwal told officials that routine assurances would not be enough. He said responses such as “I will see”, “I will do” or “It will happen next month” would no longer be accepted. Officials would now be expected to deliver results, he said.

He directed field officers to recover the remaining ₹682 crore within the next 10 days. Agarwal has been given responsibility for the Pune and Baramati zones as the Guardian Director.

Agarwal also directed officials to intensify action against electricity theft. He asked officers to prepare concrete plans to achieve full recovery and reduce electricity losses. He also stressed the need for better customer service and improved quality of power supply.

“Work for the prosperity of MSEDCL with the same passion and planned effort that you put into taking your own business forward,” Agarwal said. He asked officials to focus on implementation instead of limiting their work to planning.

Officiating Chief Engineer Dnyandev Padalkar, Superintending Engineers Sinhajirao Gaikwad and Suresh Sawairam, Assistant General Manager (F&A) Kirti Bhosale, executive engineers and officials from divisions across the Pune zone attended the meeting.

MSEDCL to hold customer camps on Monday

Meanwhile, MSEDCL will hold its second Customer Satisfaction Camp across the Pune zone on Monday, Sep 21. The camps will be held at all 52 sub-divisional offices between 11 am and 1 pm.

Consumers can approach officials with complaints related to electricity bills, meters, power supply, new connections and other MSEDCL services and schemes.

The initiative is held on the third Monday of every month to resolve consumer complaints at the local level. The first customer satisfaction camp received 1,293 consumers across the Pune zone.

A total of 744 applications were received. Of these, 684 complaints were resolved during the camp itself. MSEDCL said action was later completed on the remaining applications as well. The power utility has appealed to consumers to attend Monday’s camp with their complaints and raise issues directly with the concerned officials.