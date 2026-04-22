MSEDCL Provides Over 1.4 Lakh New Power Connections In Marathwada | Representational Image | File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has provided 1,40,241 new electricity connections across Marathwada in the past year, officials said.

The connections were released between April 2025 and March 31, 2026, across all consumer categories in the eight districts of the region.

According to officials, senior leadership, including Chairman and Managing Director Lokesh Chandra (IAS) and Joint Managing Director Aditya Jivane (IAS), directed field offices to speed up the process of giving new connections. After a consumer submits an application, MSEDCL teams carry out a site inspection to assess charges.

In areas where infrastructure is already available, urban consumers who pay the required fees are being given connections within 24 hours. In rural areas, the process is completed within 48 hours.

Officials said that new connections are only granted if there are no pending electricity dues linked to the premises. There should also be no penalties related to power theft at the location.

Authorities have also warned citizens not to approach agents or middlemen for getting new connections. Consumers have been advised to directly visit the nearest MSEDCL office and submit the required documents.

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Data shared by the department shows that the highest number of new connections was made in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar circle at 59,276, followed by Latur circle with 41,252 and Nanded circle with 39,713.

At the divisional level, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city recorded 13,144 new connections, while the rural division saw 28,898. Jalna reported 17,234 connections, Beed 9,002, Dharashiv 11,823, Latur 20,427, Hingoli 6,487, Nanded 21,835 and Parbhani 11,391.

Officials said the drive aims to improve power access and ensure faster service delivery across Marathwada.