MSc Student Held After Trespassing Into MLC Neelam Gorhe’s Pune Bungalow | Sourced

Pune: A postgraduate student was arrested after allegedly trespassing into Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe’s bungalow in Pune’s Model Colony in the early hours of September 26. The suspect has been identified as Himanshu Hire, an MSc student at Savitribai Phule Pune University and a native of Nashik district.

Hire allegedly entered Gorhe’s Silver Rocks residence around 3 am and hid on the terrace for nearly four hours. Police reportedly found a hammer, pliers, a 10-metre rope and hand gloves in his possession. He also allegedly switched off the connection to the terrace water tank.

Gorhe, who was out of town at the time, addressed the press on Monday and said the circumstances surrounding Hire’s presence raised several questions.

“According to the CCTV footage, he came onto the terrace at around 3 am and remained there until 7 am. Why did he stay there for nearly four hours? That is something the police will have to investigate,” she said.

She said the security guard noticed that the water supply had stopped and went to check the tank, where he spotted Hire on the terrace.

“Our guard has been working with us for nearly six to seven years. He noticed that there was no water and, while checking the tank, saw a person’s head on the terrace,” Gorhe said.

According to Gorhe, Hire initially claimed that he had come onto the terrace because stray dogs were chasing him.

“We have been living in this house for around 40 years, and we have never seen stray dogs coming into this area in this manner,” she said.

Gorhe said the suspect gave inconsistent answers during initial questioning and that a medical examination found no indication that he was under the influence of alcohol.

“Why was he carrying a rope? Is the name on the Aadhaar card actually his name? There are many questions that need to be answered,” she said.

Police have registered an FIR and arrested Hire on suspicion of entering the premises with an intention to commit theft. Gorhe, however, urged the police to conduct a detailed investigation into his motive and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“I have spoken to the Police Commissioner and made the authorities aware of the incident. I hope the police will conduct an appropriate investigation and take necessary action,” she said.