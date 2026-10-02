MPSC Secretary Relieved From Deputation; Rohit Pawar Says Protest Will Continue Until Chairman Is Removed |

Pune: Amid an ongoing protest by competitive examination aspirants at the S M Joshi Bridge near Patrakar Bhavan in Pune on Friday, the Maharashtra government has relieved Mahendra Uttamrao Harpalkar, Secretary of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), from his deputation, citing administrative reasons.

Harpalkar Was Appointed For Two Years

According to a General Administration Department (GAD) Government Order dated October 1, Harpalkar, who belongs to the Deputy Secretary cadre, had been appointed as MPSC Secretary on deputation for a period of two years through an earlier government order dated December 22, 2025.

The latest order states that, “for administrative reasons”, Harpalkar is being relieved from his deputation as Secretary of the MPSC. It further directs him to immediately hand over charge of the post to another officer with the consent of the MPSC Chairman. The order also states that a separate order regarding his subsequent posting will be issued.

GAD Issues Government Order

The government order, issued by the General Administration Department, has been digitally signed by Prashant P. Bagre, Joint Secretary, Government of Maharashtra.

Reacting to the government’s action, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, who is associated with the ongoing agitation, told The Free Press Journal that the action against the secretary does not address the protesters’ principal demand — removal of the MPSC chairman. “Our major demands are still this and will be this only. We want this action,” Pawar said.

Protesters Welcome Legal Action

He said the protesters would welcome any legal action against the secretary or other officials and would also support a judicial inquiry if announced by the government. “If you are taking legal action against the secretary, we welcome your action. If you are saying that there will be a judicial inquiry, do that. We welcome that as well. If you are promising jobs for MPSC aspirants, we welcome that too,” he said.

However, Pawar maintained that the removal of the MPSC chairman remained the central demand of the agitation. “But our major demand will be this. We want strict action against the chief. If you are taking legal action against the secretary and all other authorities across the MPSC, why are you not taking strict action or measures against the chief of the MPSC?” he said.

The student-led protest’s demands include the resignation of the MPSC chairman, appointment of a new chairman who understands students’ concerns and has a clean image, conducting MPSC examinations through the offline mode, cancellation of examinations held during the year in connection with the Rajasthan examination controversy, and starting the recruitment process for 90,000 posts.

Pawar said the agitation would continue until action was taken against the chairman.

He said, “You should remove him from the post. That is a major demand. We won’t leave this place until he is removed from the chief position.”

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