MP Bajrang Sonawane Pulls Up Officials Over Delays In Beed Water Projects | Sourced

Beed: MP Bajrang Sonawane has directed officials to speed up water supply schemes and development works, stressing that the benefits of central government projects must reach citizens without delay.

The MP issued these instructions during a review meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) held at the District Collectorate in Beed. Officials from 27 departments attended the meeting and presented updates on ongoing projects.

Sonawane expressed concern over the slow pace of implementation despite significant funding under central schemes. He said many villages are still facing drinking water shortages even after the execution of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He questioned why several projects remained incomplete even after the March 2026 deadlines. He said administrative delays were affecting public welfare and must be addressed immediately.

The meeting mainly focused on rural water supply and road infrastructure. Sonawane also raised concerns over alleged irregularities in projects handled by the Drinking Water and Sanitation Department. He said that in some areas, tap water schemes exist only on paper.

He criticised cases where roads were dug up for pipeline work, but the water supply had not started. Calling the situation unacceptable, he asked officials to take responsibility and ensure accountability.

The MP also reviewed works under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and projects linked to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. He sought explanations from engineers over delays and quality issues.

Senior officials, including Vivek Johnson, Jithin Rahman, Sangeetadevi Patil and Shivkumar Swamy, were present at the meeting.

Sonawane directed all departments to improve coordination, maintain transparency and complete pending works within set timelines so that government schemes deliver real benefits on the ground.