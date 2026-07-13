Motorcycle Theft Racket Busted In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; 11 Held, 33 Bikes Seized | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Although a motorcycle theft may appear to be a simple property crime, such thefts are often carried out by organised gangs. The stolen vehicles are allegedly sold illegally after changing their chassis and engine numbers. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police have busted one such racket involving multiple vehicle theft gangs operating in the district.

Under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Prakash Jadhav, the police arrested 11 members of three independent gangs involved in motorcycle thefts. They also seized 33 motorcycles worth ₹16 lakh.

The investigation began with a motorcycle theft case registered at Virgaon Police Station on June 15. Nitin Raibhan Gaikwad (45), a resident of Gadhepimpalgaon in Vaijapur taluka, had reported the theft of his motorcycle (MH20 HA 7506).

During the investigation, police arrested Mahesh Uttam Gaikwad (23), also from Gadhepimpalgaon, for questioning. He allegedly confessed that he had stolen the motorcycle with the help of his accomplice, Sahil Rajesh Chavan of Shanidevgaon in Vaijapur.

Further investigation revealed an organised motorcycle theft racket operating across the district. Police recovered several stolen motorcycles hidden inside abandoned buses at deserted locations. The accused allegedly confessed that multiple people were involved in the racket and that they changed the chassis and engine numbers before selling the vehicles in other states.

The investigation helped solve motorcycle theft cases registered at Virgaon, Vaijapur, Sillod City, Chikalthana, Shiur, Paithan, Deogaon Rangari, Cantonment, Satara, Shrirampur and other police stations.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mahesh Uttam Gaikwad (23), Shaikh Rehan Khan Amjad Khan (19), Shaikh Saddam Shaikh Maksood (19), Shaikh Amer Shaikh Rafiq (20), Abasaheb Fulchand Khune, Chetan Dattatray Dhagare, Jeevan Somnath Girhe, Mahesh Kailas Lahale, Sagar Maroti Jadhav, Sameer Ayub Shaikh and Shubham Laxman Gund.