Motorcycle Dispute Turns Violent In Pune: Man Opens Fire At 18-Year-Old In Manjari | Representative image

Pune: A minor confrontation over a motorcycle turned into an alleged attempt to murder in Manjari after a 32-year-old man allegedly opened fire at an 18-year-old youth, leaving him injured.

According to the complaint registered at Manjari police station, Hitesh Jagannath Gaikwad (18), a resident of Madane Vasti in Kolwadi, was taking out his motorcycle when his hand accidentally brushed against Ram Wagh (32). The incident reportedly followed an earlier dispute involving another person, Rakesh Thorat.

Wagh allegedly became enraged, hurled abuses at Gaikwad and physically assaulted him. He subsequently pulled out a pistol and fired two rounds at Gaikwad, allegedly with the intention of killing him. One of the bullets grazed Gaikwad's left wrist.

Following the incident, the Manjari police registered a first information report (FIR), bearing crime number 291/2026, under Sections 109, 115(2), 351(3) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 3(25) and 27 of the Arms Act and relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Further investigation is underway.

Pune court attack update

In another development, a day after Mandar Kiwale was attacked outside Pune's District and Sessions Court, the accused were remanded to six days of police custody until December 2.

The police had sought 10 days to recover the two koytas allegedly used in the assault, trace the suspected conspiracy and identify other persons involved. Advocate Shubhangi Parulekar, representing Kiwale, said the victim remained critical and was fighting for his life.

Police suspect an old dispute, possibly related to land, may have triggered the attack. The alleged weapons and suspected mastermind are yet to be traced.