Mother Dies Saving Son From Electrocution In Beed's Ashti | file pic [Representative Image]

Beed: In a tragic incident, a 40-year-old woman lost her life after rescuing her teenage son from electrocution in Kada village of Ashti tehsil on Saturday night.

According to preliminary information, Kartik Vidhate (15) had gone to the family's agricultural field to switch on a borewell pump. Due to the rain, electricity had leaked into the cable, causing him to suffer a severe electric shock and become entangled in the live wire.

Hearing his cries for help, his mother, Ranjana Kanifnath Vidhate (40), rushed to the spot and managed to rescue her son. However, while pulling him away from the live wire, she came into contact with the electric current and suffered a fatal electric shock.

Although Kartik survived the incident, Ranjana died on the spot.

Her body was sent to the Primary Health Centre in Kada on Sunday for a post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case, and further investigation is underway.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Kada village, with residents mourning the death of a mother who sacrificed her life to save her son. She is survived by her husband, one son and two daughters.