Moshi Garbage Depot Accident: Departmental Inquiry Cleared Against 3 Suspended PCMC Officers | Sourced

Pimpri: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has cleared the way for a departmental inquiry against three senior officers suspended over the Moshi garbage depot accident that killed nine workers in July. The move comes after the three officers denied the charges framed against them by the civic administration. A proposal to initiate the departmental inquiry has now been submitted to Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi.

The inquiry will begin after his approval. The three officers are Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni, Executive Engineer Yogesh Alhat and Fire Department Officer Rishikant Chipade. The development follows the final report of a high-level committee headed by Pune Divisional Commissioner Sheetak Teli Ugale. The committee submitted its report to the state government on September 22.

Committee report submitted after accident probe

The committee was appointed by the state's Urban Development Department on July 13, five days after the accident. It was tasked with conducting a technical investigation into the incident and identifying the factors responsible. The committee was directed to submit a preliminary report within one month and a final report within two months.

The preliminary report was submitted on August 14. The final report was submitted on September 22, eight days after the two-month deadline. During its investigation, the committee inspected the accident site and recorded statements from PCMC officials, representatives of Antony Lara Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, technical experts and employees who witnessed the incident.

It also examined project approvals, safety clearances, structural designs and maintenance records connected with the garbage depot and the Waste-to-Energy project.

PCMC inquiry flags negligence and environmental violations

The municipal administration's inquiry has recorded prima facie findings against the three officers. According to the findings, the officers have been accused of serious negligence in their duties and carelessness in official work. The inquiry also raised allegations of misuse of authority to protect unauthorised construction and violation of environmental regulations.

The General Administration Department subsequently served charge sheets on the three officers. However, all three denied the charges. With the charges disputed by the officers, the civic administration has now proposed a formal departmental inquiry to establish whether the allegations can be proved. The inquiry is expected to take at least six months. Further disciplinary action will depend on its findings.

Nine workers died in July 8 accident

The action relates to the July 8 disaster at the PCMC's Moshi garbage depot. A large mound of waste collapsed onto an administrative building in the Waste-to-Energy project area. Nine workers were killed and 12 others were injured in the incident.

Following the accident, police registered a case against two officials of Antony Lara Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, the company operating the garbage depot. PCMC also suspended Kulkarni, Alhat and Chipade after holding them responsible for their alleged lapses in connection with the incident.

The latest departmental inquiry is separate from the police case and is aimed at determining the responsibility of the three civic officials from a service and disciplinary perspective. If the charges are proved during the inquiry, the administration can take further disciplinary action against the officers.