Morning Walk Turns Fatal In Pune: 38-Year-Old Killed In Baner Hit-And-Run Accident | File Pic (Representational Image)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Two serious road accidents in Pune have claimed the lives of two young men in separate incidents in Baner and Bhosari.

In the first case, a 38-year-old man died in a hit-and-run accident while out for a morning walk in Baner on Saturday morning. The incident took place around 7 am near the water tank at Mohan Nagar, in front of the Platinum Building.

Case Registered With Bavdhan Police…

The deceased was identified as Kunal Vishwasrao Mohite. According to police, Mohite was walking on the road when a speeding unidentified four-wheeler hit him violently and fled the scene without stopping to help. He suffered serious injuries and later died during treatment.

Following the incident, Abhishek Rajendra Dhumal, a resident of Kothrud and Mohite’s brother-in-law, lodged a complaint at Bavdhan Police Station. Police have registered a case against the unknown driver and launched a search for the vehicle.

Man Dies On Pune-Nashik Highway…

In another accident, a 22-year-old youth was killed after a speeding car overturned on the Pune-Nashik Highway near Bhosari Police Station in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Ayush Vijay Bankar, a resident of Moshi. His friend, Ashish Balasaheb Mulik, was seriously injured in the crash. Police said Ayush was driving a Swift Dzire at high speed when a dog suddenly came in front of the car. He reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and crashed into a roadside tree.

Both youths suffered serious injuries and were rushed to treatment. However, Ayush Bankar died during treatment, while Ashish Mulik continues to receive medical care. A complaint in the case was filed by Abhishek Balasaheb Mulik at the Bhosari Police Station. Further investigation into both accidents is underway.