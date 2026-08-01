‘Modi Shah Daro Mat’: Congress' 'Gen Z-Style' Protest Against Amit Shah Goes Viral During Pune Visit | WATCH | Sourced

Pune: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Pune on Saturday witnessed an unusual “Gen Z-style” protest by the Congress at City Pride Chowk, where party workers held quirky placards, raised slogans against the BJP-led Centre and sought answers over the alleged police action against student protesters at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Besides Congress workers, members of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) and a few other opposition groups also joined the demonstration. Heavy police deployment was seen at the protest site to prevent any law-and-order issues as Shah attended the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 ceremony, where National Security Adviser Ajit Doval was honoured.

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‘Modi Shah Daro Mat’

Several placards with witty slogans caught the attention of passers-by and social media users. One poster read, “Modi Shah Daro Mat, Sansad Aao", which translates to “Modi and Shah, don’t be afraid; come to Parliament.” Another took a swipe at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s ethanol policy, reading, “Ek gadiyon mein ganna dal raha hai, dusra Gen Z ko danda maar raha hai", loosely translating to “One is putting sugarcane in vehicles, while the other is beating Gen Z with batons.”

Protesters also raised slogans against Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government. Videos of the demonstration quickly began circulating on social media.

‘We Are Protesting To Demand Answers’

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Pune City Congress (East) president and former mayor Prashant Jagtap said the protest was aimed at demanding accountability for the alleged police action against students in Delhi.

“Look at what happened at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, where there were thousands of students and protesters; they were lathi-charged. The girls who were present were molested. The Delhi Police behaved inappropriately. After the protest ended, cases were registered against thousands of workers,” Jagtap alleged.

“Today, Pune Congress is protesting here to demand answers for this and to raise our voice against it. Through this protest, Amit Shah should apologise to the nation. Cases should be registered against those in the Delhi Police who did wrong,” he said.

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‘Congress Workers Were Detained’

Jagtap further claimed that Congress workers had been detained since Friday evening and alleged that vehicles belonging to Youth Congress members were vandalised.

“The programme will start shortly just 500 metres from here. The protest will continue until that programme ends. Furthermore, it is unfortunate that the vehicles of our Youth Congress workers were vandalised. The police have taken them into custody. Workers have been detained at every police station since yesterday evening. This is a truly unfortunate situation,” he added.

The Congress clarified that the protest was not against the Lokmanya Tilak National Award ceremony or its recipient, Ajit Doval. Instead, it was directed at Amit Shah, with the party holding him politically responsible, as Union Home Minister, for the Delhi Police’s alleged handling of the student protest over the NEET paper leak issue.

Meanwhile, the BJP criticised the demonstration, accusing the Congress of politicising a non-political public event. Anticipating protests from both sides, Pune Police deployed additional security personnel across the area and remained on alert throughout Shah’s visit.