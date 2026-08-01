Maharashtra Rains: Jalgaon Hit Worst By Intense Showers; Orange Alert For Nashik & Pune Ghats | X

Mumbai: Heavy monsoon activity continued across Maharashtra on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting intense rainfall over several parts of the state over the next few days. While Nashik and the Pune ghat regions are under an Orange Alert, Sindhudurg, Satara, Kolhapur, Nandurbar, Wardha and Chandrapur have been placed under a Yellow Alert.

Heavy Rainfall Across Maharashtra

The IMD said a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified rainfall across Konkan, the Western Ghats and parts of Vidarbha. Over the last 24 hours, Maharashtra recorded an average rainfall of 51.09 mm, while the state has received 104.1 per cent of its normal rainfall during June and July.

Several districts, including Jalgaon, Marathwada, Nashik and Ahilyanagar, have witnessed above-normal rainfall, leading to rivers and reservoirs filling up and providing a major boost to Kharif crops. However, heavy rain has also triggered flooding, accidents and isolated incidents of loss of life, prompting authorities to urge residents to remain alert and follow weather advisories.

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Jalgaon Sees Heavy Rainfall

Jalgaon district has been witnessing incessant rain for the past two days. The district recorded 104 mm rainfall, while Jalgaon city received 118 mm. Except for Chalisgaon, all 14 talukas have reported heavy rainfall. The rising water levels have pushed the Tapi River into flood, following which all 41 gates of Hatnur Dam have been opened to release water.

Meanwhile, Girna Dam has reached 100 per cent capacity, prompting authorities to open six gates, while the Aner River has witnessed its biggest flood in two years, with all 10 gates of Aner Dam also opened.

Mumbai Weather Today

Meanwhile, Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies and gusty winds on Saturday morning. The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with moderate rainfall across the city and suburbs during the day. While widespread heavy rain is not expected, isolated areas may receive moderate to heavy showers accompanied by gusty winds.

Wind speeds are likely to remain between 40 and 50 kmph, with gusts reaching 50–60 kmph during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 31°C, while the minimum temperature was 28°C. Notably, no rain alert has been issued for Mumbai over the weekend, although intermittent rain is expected to continue.

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