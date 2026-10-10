‘Modi Government Will Fall By March-April’: Sanjay Raut Slams Centre Over Restrictions On Delhi Protesters | Sourced

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Narendra Modi-led government, alleging that authorities were using restrictions and force to prevent people from participating in protests in Delhi. Predicting the government's downfall by March-April, Raut said the developments marked the beginning of its decline.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Raut said, “They have turned Delhi into Jammu and Kashmir. Around 15,000 vehicles are stranded, and trains and flights have been suspended. People travelling by train to participate in the protest are being stopped and detained. What is going on in this country? Why is Modi scared by the generation of this country?”

Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raut questioned the government's response to the protests. “The Home Minister used to boast about having a 56-inch chest. Whom is he afraid of now?” he asked, referring to Shah's earlier assertions about the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Calling the agitation a people's uprising, Raut said, “This is a people's uprising, and it cannot be stopped. The downfall of this government has begun. That is why people are being stopped and held back.”

He also criticised the government over its alleged treatment of protesters and urged the police not to follow unlawful directives. “The police should not obey illegal orders issued by this government,” he said, adding that the restrictions were unprecedented. He claimed that even during British rule, such a shutdown had not taken place.

Raut also targeted the Centre over its handling of the Opposition and the students' agitation. Questioning the action against protesting students, he asked, “What crime have the students committed? If they have stood firm on their demands, such behaviour is not expected from Devendra Fadnavis, who participated in the movement against the Emergency.”

Raut said the government would not survive beyond the next six months.

Calling the government a “government of traders” rather than rulers, Raut alleged that it had come to power through the favour of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He also accused the ruling establishment of benefiting from vote theft, without providing evidence during the press conference to substantiate the allegation.

Raut further announced that Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and he would join the protest from Sunday, signalling the party's continued involvement in the agitation.