 MNS Student Wing Submits Demand To Name Proposed Pune Ring Road After Ajit Pawar
The Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena has urged the Pune District Collector to name the proposed ring road around the city after former Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. In a memorandum submitted on February 24, the group cited Pawar’s vision and administrative efforts in accelerating the key infrastructure project.

Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 08:55 PM IST
Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Pune: A demand has been submitted to the Pune District Collector to name the proposed ring road around Pune city after former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

The suggestion was given by the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) under the guidance of its founder Raj Thackeray and state leadership.

State Chief Organizer Prashant Kanojia submitted the memorandum at the Collector’s Office on February 24.

According to the memorandum, the proposed circular ring road encircling Pune city is considered a crucial infrastructure project for the district’s development. It is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion to boost industrial and commercial growth, and to accelerate the development of suburban areas.

The memorandum further stated that Ajit Pawar’s vision, consistent follow-up, and administrative decisions played a key role in giving momentum to the ambitious Ring Road project. Citing his contribution to strengthening infrastructure in Pune district, the organization has urged the administration to name the project “ Ajitdada Pawar Ring Road,” keeping in mind the sentiments of citizens.

The organization is expecting to hope that the district administration will consider the demand sympathetically and take appropriate action.

