 MNGL Increases CNG Price by Rs 2 in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Surrounding Areas
MNGL Increases CNG Price by Rs 2 in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Surrounding Areas

The CNG price has been increased by Rs. 2.00/- per KG, including taxes. The CNG retail selling price has been revised from Rs. 85.90/- per KG to Rs. 87.90/- per KG.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
City Gas Distribution (CGD) company Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) has hiked the retail price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) for the vehicular segment in Pune city, including Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas of Chakan, Talegaon, and Hinjewadi, with effect from midnight of 21st/22nd November 2024. The CNG price has been increased by Rs. 2.00/- per KG, including taxes. The CNG retail selling price has been revised from Rs. 85.90/- per KG to Rs. 87.90/- per KG

The above revision in CNG has been implemented due to an increase in the input cost of natural gas. In order to meet the shortfall of domestic natural gas allocation in the CNG sector, the higher-priced Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (imported R-LNG) is being blended, which helps in catering to the growing numbers of CNG customers. This combination has led to an increase in the input cost of gas being procured by MNGL.

Even after the above revision, MNGL’s CNG still offers attractive savings of around 48% and 25% as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in Pune city for the passenger car segment and around 27% for autorickshaws.

MNGL Increases CNG Price by Rs 2 in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Surrounding Areas

MNGL Increases CNG Price by Rs 2 in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and Surrounding Areas

