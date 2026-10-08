MLA Vishwajeet Kadam Backs MPSC Students' Protest, Seeks Action On Exam Transparency & Recruitment | Sourced

Pune: Congress MLA Vishwajeet Kadam has backed students protesting over issues related to competitive examinations and recruitment, calling on the Maharashtra government and administration to address their concerns instead of merely giving assurances. Kadam said thousands of students from urban and rural parts of Maharashtra spend years preparing for competitive examinations.

He said their concerns over examinations, recruitment processes, transparency and the functioning of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) need to be addressed promptly. "I firmly support the stance of the students protesting through democratic means. I will always stand with the students," Kadam said.

'Students must get justice in a timely manner'

Kadam said students preparing for competitive examinations invest years of effort in the hope of securing government jobs. He said questions raised by them cannot be addressed through assurances alone.

According to Kadam, the government and administration have a responsibility to listen to the students and take appropriate action after seriously considering their demands.

He also called for greater transparency in the examination process and clarity in recruitment procedures.

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Calls for dialogue instead of suppression

Kadam said the authorities should not attempt to suppress the voices of protesting students.

Instead, he urged the government and administration to engage with them, understand their concerns and work towards resolving the issues.

His remarks come amid continuing concerns among MPSC aspirants over examination and recruitment-related issues. Kadam said the students' democratic right to protest should be respected and their demands should be considered seriously.