MIT ADT University Signs MoU With Ryan International Group To Boost Innovation-Driven Learning In Pune | Sourced

Pune: MIT Art, Design and Technology (MIT ADT) University, Loni-Kalbhor, Pune, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ryan International Group of Institutions to promote academic collaboration, innovation-driven learning, and experiential exposure for students.



The MoU was signed at the Prof. H.K. Vyas Auditorium of the Institute of Design at the MIT educational campus in the presence of senior officials from both institutions.



The collaboration aims to build a strong academic bridge between school and higher education by integrating design thinking, technology, and innovation at an early stage of learning. Students will benefit from workshops, academic visits, faculty mentoring, and access to advanced facilities such as makerspaces and innovation labs at MIT ADT University.





Representing Ryan International Group were CEO Vinod Sharma, Vice President (Academics) Nidhi Thapar, and Vice President and Business Head John Alex. From MIT ADT University, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Nachiket Thakur, Associate Dean Dr Dandeshwar Bisoyi, and Registrar Dr Mahesh Chopade, along with faculty members, were present.



Ryan International Group operates more than 150 schools across 20 states and 40 cities in India, educating nearly 2.5 lakh students.



Speaking on the occasion, CEO Vinod Sharma said, “Quality education goes beyond classroom learning and must provide students with meaningful experiential exposure. This collaboration with MIT ADT University will offer students hands-on experience in design, technology, and innovation, supporting their holistic development.”



Dr Nachiket Thakur added, “The MoU reflects the shared vision of both institutions towards future-ready and skill-based education. It will introduce students to design-led problem-solving approaches and emerging technologies at an early stage, preparing them for evolving global career opportunities.”

The program began with a prayer for world peace and concluded with the national anthem.