Mission Nipun Nashik: 30-Day Action Plan Launched To Improve Learning Outcomes Of 5,625 Zilla Parishad Students

Mission Nipun Nashik: 30-Day Action Plan Launched To Improve Learning Outcomes Of 5,625 ZP Students | Sourced

Nashik: The Zilla Parishad has made great preparations to improve the academic quality of students in Zilla Parishad schools and to achieve the goal of the ‘Nipun Maharashtra’ campaign. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar has directed them to work in ‘mission mode’ for the next 30 days to mainstream 5,625 students from classes 2 to 5. Distribution of the ‘Nipun Workbook’ (Language and Mathematics), prepared by the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training, Pune, and the ‘Level Based Education’ (LBL) programme for these students has been completed.

Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar, Education Officer (Primary) Sailata Samleti, Deputy Education Officer Anil Pudat and Deputy Education Officer Manohar Suryavanshi were present on this occasion.

In the monthly verification conducted in January (January 19 to 31), it was found that 25 or more students in some schools in the district were behind the expected academic level. In this context, while guiding the principals and teachers of 131 selected schools in the district, Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar said, “The final test of ‘Nipun Maharashtra’ will be held from March 23 to 28. During this period, teachers should work hard and select 5,625 students ‘Nipun. Teachers who perform excellently in this campaign and make the maximum number of students in their school proficient will be honoured by the Zilla Parishad.”

Explaining the nature of the campaign, Education Officer (Primary) Sailata Samleti said, “It is a serious matter that such a large number of students are not proficient in the Nashik district. The ‘Nipun Workbook’ will be very effective for children who are lagging behind in studies. Teachers should make full use of this book. Special LBL sessions should be conducted in the school every day for 60 minutes for language and 60 minutes for mathematics. This is a golden opportunity for students who do not have a strong foundation. I am confident that these students will definitely make progress in a month.”

Key Points of the Program

- Target Group: 5,625 students from classes 2 to 5

- Participating Schools: 131 schools in the district (schools with the most backward students)

- Nodal Officer: The principal and teachers of the concerned school will act as the ‘Nodal Officer’ for this 30-day initiative.

- Implementation: Level-based teaching and practice through workbooks during regular school hours

The principals and teachers present at the workshop resolved to make every student in their respective schools ‘proficient’. The programme began with the lighting of the lamp by Deepali Ahire (Teacher – Government Girls’ School, Nashik) and Yogesh Mahajan (Teacher – Zilla Parishad Primary School, Savargaon). Anita Deshmukh and other staff of the Education Department worked hard for the successful planning of the programme.

It is expected that this 30-day special campaign under 'Mission Nipun Nashik' will bring about significant improvement in the quality of primary education in the district.