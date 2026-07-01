Minority Protection Committee Urges MLAs To Push For Separate Law In Maharashtra | Sourced

Beed: Members of the Minority Protection Sangharsh Committee on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to MLAs Rohit Pawar and Sandeep Kshirsagar, demanding a separate Minority Protection Act for Maharashtra to safeguard the constitutional rights of minority communities.

The delegation, led by Ilyas Inamdar, said the proposed law was needed in view of what it described as increasing incidents of injustice, hate speech, acts hurting religious sentiments and disturbances to social harmony involving minority communities in the state.

The committee urged the MLAs to raise the issue during the ongoing monsoon session of the Maharashtra Legislature and press the state government to draft and implement the proposed law at the earliest.

Members of the delegation said the proposed legislation was not aimed against any particular community but was intended to protect the constitutional rights of minorities, strengthen social harmony and reinforce public faith in the legal system. They also appealed to representatives of all political parties to support the demand.

Responding to the memorandum, Rohit Pawar said the monsoon session of the legislature was currently underway. MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar assured the delegation that he would raise the demand for a Minority Protection Act during the session.

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Former MLA Syed Saleem Khurshid Alam, Mujtaba Ahmed Khan, Shaikh Musa Mushir Inamdar, Salim Khan Khadiruzzama Khan, Shaikh Ahetesham, Arafat Khan Syed Salman, Abed Quadri, Dr Shaikh Mohsin, Advocate Akhil Momin, Guddu Chaus and Wazed Momin were present during the meeting.