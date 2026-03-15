Minor Raped In Parli Vaijnath: Two Accused Booked Three Months After Incident In Beed District | Representative Image

Beed: A case of sexual assault involving a minor girl has come to light in Parli Vaijnath tehsil, three months after the incident occurred. The matter surfaced after the victim finally confided in her family, leading to immediate threats and intimidation by the accused.

​The Parli Rural Police have registered a case against two local youths, who have since gone absconding.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the incident took place in a village in Parli Vaijnath tehsil. One of the suspects allegedly lured the girl to a residence. Once inside, the second accomplice reportedly tied the victim's hands and gagged her to prevent her from raising an alarm while the assault was committed.

The trauma continued well after the physical assault. When the victim eventually mustered the courage to inform her parents, the two accused allegedly confronted the family, using expletives and issuing death threats to ensure their silence.

"A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Indian Penal Code," a police official said.

​Following the registration of the FIR, the suspects fled the village. The investigation has now been handed over to the Pink Squad from Ambajogai, led by Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Jadhavar, who is currently tracing the location of the accused.