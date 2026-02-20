Three Youths Molested A Minor Girl In Nashik’s Igatpuri; Case registered under POCSO. | Sourced

Nashik: A shocking incident has taken place in Igatpuri, where three youths on a bike stopped and molested a minor student who was going to school to get her 10th class hall ticket. A case has been registered in the Igatpuri police station under the POCSO Act. All the accused youths are said to be from Girnarewadi and Tringalwadi.

According to the information received from the incident, the victim student was on her way to school to get her hall ticket when three youths on a bike stopped her on the road. They looked at her and abused her and molested her. The frightened girl immediately called her parents on her friend's brother's mobile and informed them about the incident.

The parents immediately took the girl to the Igatpuri police station and filed a complaint. The police, taking cognisance of the complaint, have registered a case under the POCSO Act against the accused. The police have started an investigation at the spot and are working to identify the accused through local inquiries. Police sources have informed that the accused will be arrested soon.

This incident has spread an atmosphere of fear among the parents and students in the area. There is a demand to take special care of the safety of girls during the 10th exam period. The police have appealed to the citizens to inform the police immediately if such incidents occur. The victim girl has been counselled and medically examined, and special attention is being paid to her mental health.