Minor Girl’s Child Marriage Averted In Igatpuri; Swift Action By Administration | Sourced

Nashik: A child marriage involving a minor girl at Wadachiwadi in Dhargaon village of Igatpuri taluka was prevented following prompt action by the administration. The operation was successfully carried out with the cooperation of the local administration, police authorities, and villagers.



According to the information received, a marriage of an underage girl was being arranged in the Wadachiwadi area of Dhargaon. After the matter came to the notice of the senior administration, immediate instructions were issued to the concerned officials under the guidance of Omkar Pawar, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Nashik.





Accordingly, Group Development Officer Mahesh Walvi, Sub-Inspector Ude from Ghoti Police Station along with his team visited the spot and took immediate action. During the operation, officials including the Gram Panchayat officer of Dhargaon, water supply staff, Mandal Officer Potinde, Talathi Lilke, Anganwadi Sevika and helper, Gram Rozgar Sevak, and representatives of local organizations jointly reviewed the situation. The family members were counseled and made aware of the harmful effects of child marriage.



In this case, the boy and the girl’s father were counseled. The administration explained in detail that child marriage can have serious consequences on the girl's health, mental and intellectual development, and physical growth. After the discussion, the family members agreed to cooperate with the administration and decided to stop the marriage.



The girl's father also gave written consent stating that the marriage will be conducted only after the girl completes 18 years of age. Due to the alertness of the administration, the child marriage was successfully prevented.