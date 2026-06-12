Minor Girl Sedated With Spiked Drink, Raped; 2 Waiters Arrested In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

The Osmanpura Police arrested two persons for raping a 13-year-old girl after sedating her with a spiked cold drink. The accused have been identified as Kishor Vilas Solunke (20) and Krishna Avchitrao Solunke (25), both residents of Chimnapur, Kannad taluka.

According to details provided by PI Sangram Tate, both accused work as waiters at a bar in the TV Centre area. Both have been arrested, and the court remanded them to two days of police custody on Thursday.

Last year, the girl met a youth who later introduced her to Kishor Solunke. On the night of June 1, Kishor called her to the TV Centre area and took her to his rented room. He forcibly made her drink a cold drink mixed with sedatives. She fell unconscious, following which Kishor raped her and left her near her house the next morning.

After the incident, the accused called one of the victim's relatives and threatened to circulate objectionable pictures of the victim on social media unless he was paid ₹20,000. The family took the girl into confidence and asked her about the incident. She narrated the ordeal to them and they lodged a complaint with the police. Both accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway.