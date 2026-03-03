 Minor Girl in Nashik’s Vani Allegedly Targeted In ‘Love Jihad’ Case; BJP Demands Probe
Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 07:09 PM IST
Nashik: In Vani village of Dindori taluka of the district, a minor Hindu girl has allegedly become a victim of 'love jihad'. It is claimed that for the past four years, a Muslim youth had been mentally harassing her. Even after the girl’s family shifted from Vani to Nashik to escape the situation, the harassment of the girl’s parents and brother reportedly continued.

The youth allegedly threatened the girl, saying that she must marry him or he would kill her parents. Distressed by the continuous threats, the girl attempted suicide by consuming poison but survived. Although she was a bright student, her parents, out of fear, did not allow her to appear for her 12th-grade examination and kept her at home.

Kedar further alleged that illegal activities are flourishing in the Vani area with the silent consent of certain police personnel and demanded a comprehensive investigation into all officers allegedly involved.

