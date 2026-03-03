Minor Girl in Nashik’s Vani Allegedly Targeted In ‘Love Jihad’ Case; BJP Demands Probe | Leaflet

Nashik: In Vani village of Dindori taluka of the district, a minor Hindu girl has allegedly become a victim of 'love jihad'. It is claimed that for the past four years, a Muslim youth had been mentally harassing her. Even after the girl’s family shifted from Vani to Nashik to escape the situation, the harassment of the girl’s parents and brother reportedly continued.

The youth allegedly threatened the girl, saying that she must marry him or he would kill her parents. Distressed by the continuous threats, the girl attempted suicide by consuming poison but survived. Although she was a bright student, her parents, out of fear, did not allow her to appear for her 12th-grade examination and kept her at home.

It has also been alleged that the accused family is involved in illegal liquor and gutkha businesses and that local residents are afraid to come forward due to fear. After the girl’s parents approached BJP Nashik City District President Sunil Kedar with a complaint, an FIR was reportedly registered.

Sunil Kedar has further alleged that some officials from the Vani Police Station were involved in the matter. He claimed that before the FIR was filed, the police alerted the accused, enabling him to flee to another state. He has demanded a thorough investigation into who leaked confidential police information and official documents to the accused and how such information reached his father. He has also called for the immediate suspension of the concerned police officer and a detailed inquiry.

Kedar further alleged that illegal activities are flourishing in the Vani area with the silent consent of certain police personnel and demanded a comprehensive investigation into all officers allegedly involved.