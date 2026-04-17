Minister Bhosle To Lay Foundation Stone For New District Hospital In Latur On Saturday

Latur To Get New 100-Bed District Hospital; Groundbreaking On April 18 Under NHM | Representative image

Latur, April 17: A groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new 100-bed district hospital building in Latur will be held on Saturday (April 18) at 5 pm. The project is being undertaken under the National Health Mission, according to the Health Department.

The ceremony will take place in the premises of College of Agriculture on Nanded Road. The foundation stone will be laid by State Public Works Minister and Guardian Minister, Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale. State Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil will preside over the function.

Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar will attend as the chief guest, while Minister of State for Public Health, Water Supply, and Women and Child Development, Meghana Sakore-Bordikar, will be present as a special guest.

Several prominent dignitaries, including MLC Vikram Kale, Zilla Parishad President Usha Patil, MPs Omprakash Rajenimbalkar and Dr Shivaji Kalge, MLC Satish Chavan, MLAs Amit Deshmukh, Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, Sanjay Bansode, Abhimanyu Pawar, Ramesh Karad, Mayor Jayshree Sonkambale, Panchayat Samiti Chairman Shrikant Baile, and Sarpanch Sangita Patange, are expected to attend the event.

Senior administrative officials, including District Collector Dr. Bharat Bastewad, Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe, Zilla Parishad CEO Rahul Kumar Meena, and Municipal Commissioner Mansi Meena, will also be present.

Health officials have appealed to citizens to attend the event in large numbers, describing it as a significant step towards strengthening the district’s healthcare infrastructure.

Meanwhile, former mayor and NCP leader Vikrant Gojamgunde, has demanded that the proposed district hospital be named after senior leader late Shivraj Patil Chakurkar.

He submitted a memorandum to Guardian Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale, stating that the late leader made significant contributions to the development of Latur, Maharashtra, and the country. Naming the hospital after him would inspire future generations and keep his legacy alive, he said.

Gojamgunde had earlier raised the demand in the municipal corporation’s general body meeting held on March 10 and urged authorities to pass a recommendation in this regard. He has expressed hope that the Guardian Minister will make an announcement regarding the naming during the groundbreaking ceremony.