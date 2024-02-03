 Midnight Gunfire Sparks Fear In Nashik Neighbourhood
A case has been registered against seven individuals involved in the incident at Suburban Police Station

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, February 03, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
Midnight Gunfire Sparks Fear In Nashik Neighbourhood | Representative pic

In a disturbing incident late on Friday night, shots were fired on Jai Bhavani Road in Nashik, plunging the area into a state of fear and anxiety among residents. The suspects, involved in an ongoing dispute with Rahul Ujjainwal from Sai Shraddha Apartment in the area, arrived at the scene wielding knives and hurling abuses, escalating the situation into a dangerous confrontation.

The suspects, reportedly members of a gang, resorted to violence by breaking glass bottles and threatening to harm Rahul. The situation took a more sinister turn when two rounds were fired from a pistol before the suspects hastily fled the scene, leaving behind a shocked and terrified neighborhood.

A case has been registered against seven individuals involved in the incident at Suburban Police Station, highlighting the severity of the altercation and the need for swift action by law enforcement authorities.

Local residents have voiced their concerns over the rise in crime incidents, citing the lack of night patrolling by the police as a contributing factor. The incident has sent ripples of anxiety throughout the city of Nashik, prompting calls for increased security measures to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens.

Authorities are urged to take proactive steps to address such incidents and reassure the public of their commitment to maintaining law and order in the community.

