Metal Rod Pierces Youth’s Leg In Pune Accident; Sassoon Doctors Perform Life-Saving Surgery | Sourced

Pune: In a dramatic medical rescue, doctors at Sassoon General Hospital successfully removed a metal rod that had pierced through the leg of a 21-year-old man following a serious road accident near Vasoli Phata.

The incident took place on March 13, around 3 pm. According to hospital officials, the man was sitting on his stationary bike when a speeding car rammed into him. The impact threw him into a roadside gutter, where a sharp metal rod penetrated his right leg. The rod entered through the middle of the calf and exited just below the knee, leaving him critically injured.

He was initially taken to a nearby private hospital and later referred to Sassoon for advanced treatment. Doctors said that, despite the severity of the injury, the patient’s vital signs were stable when he arrived. Medical examination revealed that the rod was still lodged in the leg. Importantly, there was no damage to major blood vessels or nerves, as confirmed by Doppler tests.

The patient was immediately given antibiotics and tetanus immunoglobulin before being taken for emergency surgery.

A team led by Dr Kirankumar Jadhav and Dr Priyanka Salunkhe, along with resident doctors Dr Kaustubh Himal, Dr Kiran Nag and Dr Snigdha Shewalkar, carried out the complex procedure under spinal anaesthesia. The metal rod was carefully removed without complications.

Hospital authorities said the patient responded well after surgery and was later discharged. He has been advised to return for regular follow-ups.

Dr Eknath Pawar, Dean of B.J. Government Medical College (BJGMC) and Sassoon General Hospitals, praised the medical team for their swift and coordinated response. He said the case reflects the hospital’s readiness to handle critical emergencies and ensure timely care for patients.