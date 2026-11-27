Mera Yuva Bharat Organises 'Vande Mataram Camp' At North Maharashtra University, 150 Youths From 6 States To Participate | Representational Image

Jalgaon: A seven-day ‘Vande Mataram Camp’ is being organised at Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon, under the aegis of ‘Mera Yuva Bharat’ (MY Bharat), an initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India. The inaugural ceremony of the camp will take place on Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 2:00 PM in the university’s Senate Hall. The camp will conclude on December 4, 2026.

150 Youth From Six States

A total of 150 young men and women—25 participants each from the six states of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Bihar—will take part in this camp, which runs from November 29 to December 4, 2026.

The primary objective of this camp is to bring together youth from various states and foster national integration, social commitment, an awareness of constitutional values, leadership skills and cultural harmony.

Guidance Sessions And Cultural Exchange

Throughout the seven-day duration, the participants will attend guidance sessions on a wide range of topics, including disaster management, civic sense, the Marathi language, the history of Maharashtra, legal services and personality development. Distinguished figures and experts from various fields will lead these sessions and provide guidance to the youth.

A key highlight of the camp is the inter-state cultural exchange. Through various cultural programmes, the participants will showcase the traditions, folk arts, dances and unique cultural characteristics of their respective states. This initiative will help participating youth gain an understanding of the cultural heritage of various states, while also fostering friendships and a sense of national integration among them.

Sports Competitions And Heritage Visits

Various competitions will be organised to provide a platform for the artistic talents and sports skills of the youth. These include sports events, offering participants an opportunity to showcase their abilities.

Also Watch:

Furthermore, visits to educational and historical sites have been arranged for the youth. These include 'Gandhi Teerth', the Ajanta Caves and other significant locations in the Jalgaon district. Through these visits, the youth will be able to gain a closer insight into the historical, social and cultural heritage of Maharashtra. By bringing together young people from different states, this camp will play a crucial role in fostering national integration, cultural exchange, leadership qualities and social awareness. Through this camp, an effort will be made to further strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' (One India, Great India).