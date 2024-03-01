 Mephedrone Worth ₹2.3 Crore Seized In Pimpri-Chinchwad: Police Arrest Suspect
Mephedrone Worth ₹2.3 Crore Seized In Pimpri-Chinchwad: Police Arrest Suspect

Mephedrone is a synthetic stimulant often associated with the 'rave party culture' for its euphoric effects. It's popularly known as 'Meow Meow'. It is majorly abused by youngsters.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Friday, March 01, 2024, 06:47 PM IST
After Pune city, the Pimpri-Chinchwad city police have also seized 2.38 kilograms of Mephedrone, worth ₹2.3 Crore, from an unknown person at Rakshak Chowk within Sangvi Police Station limits.

Sangvi Police have arrested a person named Namami Jha in this case.

According to the police, Sangvi police received a tip-off that an unknown person carrying a white bag had stopped suspiciously at Rakshak Chowk in the Pimple Nilakh area around 5 am today.

Immediately after receiving the information, the Sangvi police laid a trap and arrested the accused Namami Jha. Two kilograms of mephedrone drugs worth ₹2.2 crores have been found with Jha and have been seized.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have expressed the possibility that there is a large scope in this drug case. They are questioning who exactly the accused Jha was going to give mephedrone drugs to and who is behind him. The Pimpri-Chinchwad police are also investigating this thoroughly.

Last month, in the biggest-ever drug seizure by Pune City police, around 1,700 kg of mephedrone drug worth ₹3,676 crore  was seized. Eight people have been arrested so far in the case.

The raids were conducted at two godowns in Pune’s Vishrantwadi, a chemical manufacturing factory in Daund taluka, and in several shops in Delhi’s South Extension.

Meanwhile, Pune Police have identified 50-60 drug peddlers selling mephedrone (MD) in small quantities across all major cities of the state. Additionally, authorities are seeking assistance from central investigation agencies to conduct a deeper probe as links to as much as 200 to 300kg of mephedrone smuggling are yet to be established.

