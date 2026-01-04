Mental Health Key To Road Safety, Says Brahma Kumari Divya Prabha At Jalgaon Event | Photo Credit: Canva

Jalgaon: In today’s fast-paced era, the number of road accidents is increasing due to growing traffic, time pressure, and mental instability. To prevent these accidents, not only is the technical maintenance of vehicles important, but the good mental health of drivers is equally essential—this was emphasized by Brahma Kumari Divya Prabha Didi. She is the National President of the Brahma Kumaris Transport Wing and had specially come from Mumbai, to provide guidance.

A special awareness program on the theme “Road Accidents and Life Safety” was organised by the Brahma Kumaris Transport and Travels Wing, Jalgaon, at Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, Dhake Colony, opposite Shahu Hospital, Jalgaon. A large number of vehicle drivers, rickshaw drivers, transport business owners, and citizens attended the program.

While guiding the audience, Divya Prabha Didi said, “No matter how good the condition of a vehicle may be, if the driver is mentally stressed, fatigued, or unbalanced, the chances of an accident increase. Therefore, for safe travel, it is extremely important for the mind to remain calm, focused, and positive.”

Meditation for Safe Travel

During the program, Brahma Kumari Kavita Didi (National Coordinator, Transport Wing, Mumbai) guided the audience on the topic “Awareness while driving and practicing meditation in life.” She explained that meditation increases concentration, improves decision-making ability, and reduces anger and stress, enabling drivers to drive more safely.

Brahma Kumari Parul Didi (Mumbai), in her address, stated that transport companies, government systems, and society must collectively give serious attention to the mental health of drivers. With regular rest, counseling, training, and mental support for drivers, the number of accidents can certainly be reduced.

A Powada (traditional folk performance) on road safety and life protection, presented by Shahir Sangrambhau Joshi and his team, was a special attraction of the program. Through this folk art form, the message of road safety was conveyed effectively.

Brahma Kumari Nikita Sister (Jalgaon) presented a brief overview of various social and public awareness programs conducted through Brahma Kumaris institutions. On this occasion, vehicle drivers who set exemplary standards in society were specially honored. Mrs. Ranjana Sapkali (woman rickshaw driver) and Premraj Chaudhary (rickshaw driver) were felicitated with special honours.

At the conclusion of the program, Brahma Kumari Meenakshi Didi offered blessings. The program was compered by B.K. Meenakshi, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Chandrashekhar Bhai.

Through this program, a strong message of safe roads and safe lives was conveyed to society by highlighting the importance of drivers’ mental health, meditation, self-discipline, and a positive outlook.