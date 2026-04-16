‘Mental Health As Important As Physical’: Dr Sanjay Kumavat at Nashik Event | Sourced

Nashik: Physical health is important, but mental health is equally significant. In daily life, understanding and observing the varied nature of people is a challenging task and an integral part of human interaction. For this, one must possess the skill to maintain emotional balance and not let one’s mental stability falter.

In today’s virtual world, relationships are gradually taking a back seat while transactions and formal dealings are coming to the forefront. To preserve relationships, it is essential to nurture and cultivate them. Genuine support comes through relationships, but nowadays many relationships are maintained merely out of duty and obligation.

Renowned psychiatrist Dr Sanjay Kumavat expressed these views while speaking about Vishwas Thakur’s short story collection Natyanche Servicing (Servicing of Relationships), stating that it offers a precise direction for lifestyle and serves as a life mantra.

The Marathi short story collection Natyanche Servicing by Vishwas Thakur has been translated into English under the title Nurturing Relationships by psychologist Dr Vaishali Balajiwale.

Presiding over the event, former executive president of the Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad, Pune, Prof. Milind Joshi said that society’s mindset is changing rapidly today. This collection explores and reflects that transformation while portraying the life of the common person. He noted that it contains a powerful blend of empathy, compassion, and care.

Commissioner of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Dr Vijay Suryavanshi, said that Vishwas Thakur has uplifted the minds of people he encountered in life by “servicing” their emotions and relationships, conveying through the stories that relationships are everlasting.

Writer and translator Dr Sulabha Kore and psychologist Dr Vaishali Balajiwale also shared their thoughts.

Author Vishwas Thakur said that the central theme of the stories is based on the various personalities of the people he met during his journey in banking and social work. He added that the writing blurs the line between simple conversation and literary expression. “Every person is an event in themselves,” he said, noting that he has made subtle observations of the many shades of human nature through these stories. He described it as a creative journey to understand human beings. He also informed us that a Gujarati translation of the collection will be released soon.

The welcome address and introductory remarks were delivered by Dr Sudhir Sanklecha, while the event was compered by Dr Smita Malpure. A large number of dignitaries from various fields were present at the function.