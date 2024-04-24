Men’s Activists Burn Underwear In Protest Against Congress For 'Promising Freebies To Women Voters' (PHOTOS)

PHOTOS: Men’s Activists Burn Underwear In Protest Against Congress In Pune | Sourced

The Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF), a men's rights NGO, took to the streets on Tuesday in protest against the Congress party and its leader, Rahul Gandhi, for attempting to attract women voters by promising them freebies to vote for the party in the Lok Sabha elections. The SIFF activists burnt their underwear in the protest and plan to send the half-burnt underwear to the Congress party.

Rajesh Vakharia, President of SIFF, stated, "To attract women voters, Rahul Gandhi has announced that he will give ₹8,500 every month to every poor woman. His party had promised similar freebies to women during the Karnataka Assembly elections. This is nothing but discrimination against men. Why should men vote for such a politician?"

He further added, “Rahul Gandhi will not stop here by just offering free bus tickets and free money to women. He will continue experimenting with more such freebies and perpetuate discrimination against men. This will lead to divisiveness and social unrest. This is a clear violation of basic democratic principles.”

While addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan earlier this month, Gandhi had said that ₹1 lakh would be transferred into the account of one female from every poverty-stricken household, which amounts to ₹8,500 per month, if his party comes to power.

“The Congress government will transfer ₹1 lakh (in a year) to the bank account of one woman from every poor household in the country," he said. "If you are below the poverty line then every year, ₹1 lakh ( ₹8,500 per month) khatakhat khatakhat aata rahega aur ek jhatke se hum Hindustan se gareebi ko mita denge," he added.

Meanwhile, the SIFF activists have listed their demands to the political parties. They demand that every political party cease giving freebies to women, as it discriminates against men. They also demand that every political party stop using women as a 'vote bank' and men as a 'tax bank'.