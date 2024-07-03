Medha Kulkarni Urges Ashwini Vaishnaw To Ramp Up Akashvani Pune Centre Operations | X/@Medha_kulkarni

The Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning and shared about her meeting with Union Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Pune Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader stated that she handed a letter to Vaishnaw, urging him to enhance operations at Akashvani's Pune centre.

"Akashvani's Pune centre has been highly effective and popular among listeners. It has provided opportunities to numerous artists and kept the audience informed and entertained. I am hopeful that my meeting with the Union Minister will yield positive results and ensure that this centre operates at full capacity again," Kulkarni wrote.

Established in 1953, Akashvani's Pune centre boasts the highest number of listeners nationwide and is the top-earning centre for All India Radio (AIR) primarily due to advertisements. However, two years ago, Prasar Bharati directed all Akashvani stations in Maharashtra, including Pune, to suspend their evening broadcasts and instead air programmes from Mumbai station. However, in April this year, due to strong listener demand, the evening local broadcast of Akashvani's Pune Centre resumed.