Mazin Allegedly Had Affairs With Four Women Simultaneously; Maintained Credit Accounts At Two City Hotels | Freepik (Representational image)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fresh details have emerged during the police interrogation of Mohammed Mazin Mohammed Abdul Rashid, a resident of Kaziwada, Bhadkal Gate, who allegedly exploited young women sexually and financially by promising to marry them. The suspect was allegedly involved with four women simultaneously, deceiving them without any of them knowing about the others. To facilitate this, he had reportedly opened credit accounts at two hotels in the Aurangpura area.

Meanwhile, the police have registered cases against the suspect for allegedly sexually abusing two women and financially cheating one person. The police suspect that there may be more victims. Mazin is currently in 14-day police custody.

Mazin worked for various private companies and had developed a muscular physique through gym training. At every company where he worked, he would allegedly befriend his female colleagues, engage them in personal and family-related conversations and manipulate their emotions.

To gain their trust, he would initially lend money to the women and subsequently start borrowing money from them. Once he had established a friendship, he would reportedly ask the women to meet him at a café and take them to one of two pre-arranged hotels in the Aurangpura area, where he would allegedly have sexual relations with them.

The police brought Mazin back from Dubai with the assistance of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Interpol. Given his stay abroad, his acquaintance with a Pakistani youth, his financial dealings and the alleged exploitation of several young women, sources indicated that a team from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) might also conduct a parallel investigation.

Mazin frequently visited two hotels in the Aurangpura area. He was allegedly allowed access to rooms without verification of his identity documents. The investigation also reportedly revealed that he maintained credit accounts at these establishments. Both hotels, which allegedly provided rooms without proper verification, are now under police scrutiny.

After allegedly cheating several young women and other citizens in the city, Mazin fled to Dubai, reportedly fearing that his actions would be exposed.